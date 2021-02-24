The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has sent a message of sympathy to the management of Nigeria Women Football League club, FC Robo of Lagos, whose team was on Wednesday attacked by armed robbers on their way to play a Week 7 away fixture against Delta Queens of Asaba in Delta State.

The players, according to reports from the team coach, Emmanuel Osahon, had all their belongings and personal effects taken away from them, including their mobile phones.

Falode expressed her happiness over the condition of the players as none of them was injured during the ordeal.

She added: “We are happier over the news that the team driver who was earlier declared missing has been found hail and hearty.

“We have always encouraged our clubs to ensure they travel at day time and avoid overnight travels to honour away fixtures.

“We regularly remind our clubs that safety first during inter state travels to honour away games especially in a season we are playing a straight league and would be compelled to travel and play more matches.

“The Secretariat of the NWFL has made arrangements for a possible postponement of the Week 7 fixture in Delta State to save the players psychological stress after the trauma of the robbery, but the team coach and owner, Emmanuel Osahon, has insisted that the team was in good spirit and would play the game against Delta Queens with no postponement.

“And since FC Robo insisted on playing and there was no complaint not to play the game, we have approved that they should go ahead and play, but with a soft landing to kick off the game at 5pm, one hour delay from the actual kick off time.”