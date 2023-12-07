Gunmen attack Nasarawa varsity, allegedly abduct 10 students

Unknown gunmen have allegedly abducted 10 students of the Federal University of Lafia in the early hours of Thursday.

The students were reportedly kidnapped by bandits in the Gandu community located about two kilometrs away from the institution.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said that the gunmen invaded the students’ community opposite the permanent site of the university at about 2 am on Thursday and shot sporadically into the air.

This, the resident said made the students scamper for safety.

The source, who was emotional while narrating the ordeal, explained that the criminal operation took about two hours.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the incident.

Ibrahim, however, noted that the total number of students abducted was yet to be ascertained.

He said, “It is too early to ascertain the exact number of students because those affected are not living within the school, but off campus.”

Meanwhile, other students had embarked on a peaceful protest demanding an end to the incessant kidnapping of their colleagues.

It would be noted that in recent times, there have been frequent abductions of students of the university.

The state government in collaboration with the security agencies had severally planned to forestall further attacks in the institution of learning but until now, the kidnappers still carry out their activities unhindered.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the details of the kidnap were still sketchy.

“The kidnapping details are sketchy. The command has tried to get facts and the identity of the victims but to no avail, thus we are finding it difficult to authenticate,” Nansel said.