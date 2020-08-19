Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, have arrested another of the six inmates who escaped after gunmen attacked personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Plateau State.

The Commander of the task force, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos.

NAN reports that gunmen on July 23 attacked armed personnel of the NCS at the High Court premises in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The hoodlums opened fire on the personnel immediately they arrived the court premises with the inmates for trial, a situation that led to the escape of six out of the 10 inmates.

NAN also recalls that men of OPSH had on July 24 arrested Malam Mohammed Ibrahim, one of fleeing inmates, and handed him over to the NCS.

Okonkwo identified the arrested prisoner as Malam Adamu Yusuf, 19, adding that he was apprehended by the troops inside an abandoned building at Bisichi village in Barkin Ladi.

He said the culprit was arrested at about 3:30pm on Tuesday.

He said: “Our troops deployed at Bisichi village of Barking Ladi have rearrested Malam Adam Yusuf, one of the six notorious inmates that escaped last month after gunmen attacked the personnel of NCS at the High Court premises.

“This followed a manhunt launched by our troops to re-arrest the escapees.

“The rearrested criminal, who has confessed to be one of the escapees, would be handed over to the Plateau Command of the NCS.”

The commander also said efforts were ongoing to re-arrest the remaining inmates who were still at large.

Okonkwo urged residents of the state to avail the security agencies with useful information on the whereabouts of the fleeing inmates.