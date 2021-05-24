Gunmen on Sunday evening attacked ‘B’ Division of the Nigeria Police Force and Independent National Electoral Commission in Akwa, Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the fully armed attackers came in three Hilux trucks at about 8pm on Sunday.

An eyewitness, who almost ran into the troubled area located in the popular Ekwueme Square, Awka, said the bandits shot into the air for close to one hour at ‘B’ Police Division before proceeding to the INEC office.

The source, who spoke in anonymity, said before proceeding to the INEC office, the gunmen drove to Aroma Junction and shot in the air for about 10 minutes, which made residents scamper for safety.

Though the source said he could not speak on causality figure, he added that there was likelihood of colossal damage at both institutions with possible killings of human beings.

“I saw flames of fire going up from the police station and INEC offices, but I cannot say whether people were killed or not because I did not go closer,” he said.

When contacted, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, said he had received information on the attack in his office, but he could not officially comment on the matter.

“I need to get clear picture of what happened in my office before I can speak,” Orji said.

In the same vein, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was still making contacts to get correct situation of things around the two federal institutions in the state.