The Nigeria Immigration Service head office located in the Ubakala axis of Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

This is coming a few hours after the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Abia State Police command was razed by gunmen.

A resident of the area who spoke to our correspondent said there was a huge shooting in the area between the attackers and security operatives.

He said there was panic in the area as fear had gripped residents of the area when the incident happened Saturday evening.

Another resident who to our correspondent on the telephone also confirmed the incident.

Efforts to get officials of the Abia State police command to confirm the incident proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.