Gunmen have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, Sanusi Muhammad, killing eight people.

The attack was carried out on Thursday night while the Emir was on his way back from Abuja.

The attack was carried out at Kaura Namoda along Zaria-Funtua Road.

Among those shot dead were three of Muhammad’s police security aides.

The Commissioner, Zamfara State Police Command, Usman Nagogo, has confirmed the development.