Gunmen have attacked Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attack, which was carried out on Monday at about 1am, has been confirmed by the Commissioner, Ebonyi State Police Command, Aliyu Garba.

According to available report, the attackers set the police station ablaze with explosives and carted away arms and ammunition.

Garba said no casualty was recorded during the attack, adding that the fire did minimal damages to the station.

He said: “Yes, they attacked the station around 1am, but there was no casualty.

“They threw improvised fire bomb at the station and it ignited fire, but the fire only affected a small part of the building.”

Garba said the command was taking steps to protect police facilities and personnel in the state.

Part of the steps, he revealed, included reinforcements in units or divisions and rebuilding confidence of personnel.