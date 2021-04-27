Gunmen reportedly attacked a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in Abagena, along Makurdi-Lafia highway in Benue State.

The attack was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday.

Though the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained as at press time, reports said six people were killed, while many others were injured.

Residents of the camp are said to be fleeing in large numbers, while vehicular flow into and out of Makurdi had been hampered owing to bonfires made on the road by protesting IDPs.