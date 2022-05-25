Gunmen attack APC House of Representatives aspirant

Some gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday in Igosi, Oke-ero Local Government Area of Kwara State attacked Kayode Bankole, the House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the the All Progressives Congress.

The aspirant had gone to visit delegates at Igosi-Imode Ward to solicit support for the forthcoming primaries of the APC.

He was attacked on his way to his hometown in Ekan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bankole, however, escaped by the whiskers, having discovered that the vehicle in which the assailants were was trailing them.

Bankole said he, along with his entourage, were able to manoeuvre their way to escape the onslaught.

The aspirant said he suspected it could be the handiwork of his political opponents because of his soaring popularity, adding that such politics belonged to the past.

He called on security agencies to redouble their efforts at securing lives, especially in this period of electioneering.

The aspirant said that he would not rest on his oars until victory was achieved in the coming primaries of the party for the House of Reps.

He called on political opponents to sheath their sword and allow free contest of idea without bloodshed.

NAN reports that Bankole is seeking to represent Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

Efforts at getting the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, for reaction, were abortive as calls and text messages sent to him were unreturned