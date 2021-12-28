Gunmen attack 15 Zamfara State villages, kidnap 33 women

No fewer than 33 women were kidnapped when gunmen stormed 15 villages in Zamfara State.

This development was confirmed to the British Broadcasting Corporation on Monday by some locals in Zamfara State.

The affected 15 villages were said to be close to Gusau, the state capital.

Some locals in Geba and Gidan Kaura villages and others in communities within the Gusau Local Government Area confirmed the attacks.

One of them told the BBC: ““The bandits kidnapped women and girls, took them away.

“The bandits kidnapped 10 women in Kura at Bayauri they kidnapped nine.

“They also entered a village called Gana and kidnapped seven before proceeding to Duma and kidnapped another seven.

“These happened before Sunday morning.”

The BBC report had it that many villages have been deserted as the villagers flee to the state capital.

The source said: “We have women, children and the pregnant ones, there is no food.

“If you see where they sleep in this cold, as if there is no government.”

The state Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, confirmed the attack.

Dosara said it happened in Geba.

He said: “There are soldiers working in that zone, they went to Geba.

“They met three people injured, the soldiers dispersed the bandits.”