Gunmen assassinate two Methodist Church Pastors

Two Pastors have been reportedly assassinated in Ochoro community of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by persons suspected to be members of the Bonta militia.

The pastors were identified as Moses Ijoko Aleje and Ijuo Emmanuel Aleje with the Methodist Church, Ochoro.

They were killed on Tuesday at about 10am on their way to the hospital.

An indigene of Ochoro Community stated that the two pastors, who are Igede people of Ochoro community, “were gruesomely murdered by Bonta boys on their way to Oju Local Government for medical attention.

“The pastors were attacked as they were going to the hospital.

“They were shot dead and their motorcycles taken away.

“The incident was reported to the Police as usual but whether they were able to go to the scene before they were buried, I do not know.”

The Chairman of Konshisha Local Government, James Jirgba, confirmed the killing.

Jirgba said he received the report while he was attending a meeting at Government House in Makurdi that two persons who were on their way to the hospital, were later killed.

He said: “The crisis has been over for more than two weeks now but we heard that somebody from Igede who was coming from a journey dropped in Ukpute which is Igede area and strode into Tiv area but the people he met did not do anything to him.

“They kept him till dawn and yesterday (Wednesday) I called the Oju chairman to tell the DPO to take him back to his people.

“People take advantage of this crisis to commit anything.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, could not be reached to confirm the incident as at press time.

Anene failed to reply a text message sent to her.

