Barely three days after police operatives secured the release of four people abducted on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, gunmen again kidnapped three women on Monday morning at Onipe Community, via Idi Ayunre, near Ibadan, Oyo State.

The gunmen were said to have emerged from the bush around Onipe community about 8:20a.m. on Monday morning. They fired warning shots into the air before taking their victims away.

The victims were identified as one Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

One of the victims, Mrs Ogunrinde, said to be a military officer, was said to be driving a Toyota RAV-4 with registration number AGL 66 FY.

The kidnap incident has been reported at the Idi Ayunre Division of the state police command.

According to a source, the Idi Ayunre Divisional Police Officer has mobilized his men, in conjunction with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, operatives of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), local hunters and vigilance group members on a manhunt for the abductors and in search of the victims for rescue.

The Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road had lately been in the news for at least two kidnap incidents. Three quarry site workers and a female commuter were kidnapped on the road on Tuesday, April 6. They regained their freedom on Friday, April 9.

On March 15, the kidnappers struck at Ibuso Gbooro, by a quarry site, and abducted two bank officials, two commuters and a palm wine tapper.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the story when contacted, saying that a combined team of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Idi Ayunre Division, other tactical teams, as well as local hunters and vigilantes had been mobilised and were on the trail of the bandits.