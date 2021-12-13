Gunmen again abduct two Imo monarchs, youth leader, burn palaces

Gunmen have again abducted two traditional rulers in Imo State and set their palaces ablaze.

The abduction, which has been confirmed by the Imo State Police Command, occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The traditional rulers abducted were Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

Eze Ndukwe is said to be the Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers, Okigwe Local Government Area.

The gunmen also seized the Youth Leader of Umulolo Okigwe and vandalised the house of a community leader, Fabian Nwosu.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident.

Abatta said the command had commenced investigation.

Gunmen had last week abducted two traditional rulers in the state, killing one of them and dumping his body in a market place.