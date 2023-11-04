Gunmen abduct wives of local government chairman

Gunmen have attacked the residence of the Kiyawa Local Government Chairman in Jigawa State and kidnapped his two wives.

The chairman, Nasiru Ahmed Kiyawa, told BBC Hausa that the gunmen stormed his house after Isha’i prayer on Friday night, chasing away people outside before entering.

“They fired twice at my door before entering,” the chairman said. “From there, they took my two wives, they are still holding them hostage,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the state, DSP Lawan Adam Shiisu confirmed the incident, saying they received an emergency call and immediately sent officers to the scene of the crime.

But according to him before the arrival of the police officers, the gunmen had already kidnapped the chairman’s wives.

Shiisu said the police force has already dispatched officers to all corners of the local government to rescue the women.

He also said that the police would welcome any information that could lead to the kidnappers’ capture.