The wife of Olugbenga Ale, the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been abducted by gunmen.

The abduction comes a day after a first class traditional ruler in the state, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, was killed by kidnappers and two persons in his convoy abducted.

Ale’s wife, according to available information was abducted in Owena village along Akure/Ondo Highway in Ondo State on Thursday evening and whisked into a nearby bush by the gunmen.

She was abducted alongside another woman while returning from a business trip.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee Leo-Ikoro, confirmed the development on Friday.

Lee-Ikoro said a detachment of police detectives had been searching the nearby bushes in a bid to rescue the victims and apprehend their abductors.