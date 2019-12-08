Two Catholic priests: Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese in Anambra State, have been abducted by gunmen in Ondo State.

The two were said to be on their way to a wedding ceremony in Akure when they were abducted on Friday.

They were reportedly kidnapped at Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State along the Benin-Owo Expressway.

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Leo Aregbesola, has confirmed the development.

Aregbesola said the church had been searching for the victims.

He said: “Rev. Fr. Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to look for them.”