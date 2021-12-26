Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau State

Gunmen have abducted Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem and paramount ruler of Gindri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday.

Officials of Operation Safe Haven, the military task force maintaining peace in the state, confirmed the abduction.

Major Ishaku Takwa, Media Officer of the task force, told newsmen on Sunday in Jos that Mato was kidnapped from his residence at Gindiri.

He said troops of the task force had been mobilised to the area to conduct search and rescue.

Take said: “Troops of OPSH at Gyambus in Mangu have been mobilised to the area.

“They are on the trail of the kidnappers.”