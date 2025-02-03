Gunmen abduct three family members in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three family members by gunmen on the Oro-Agbamu Road in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.
This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, and made available on Sunday in Ilorin.
Ejire-Adeyemi said: “It was reported that unknown armed men stormed Owoyale Village along Oro-Agbamu Road and forcefully whisked three persons to an unknown location.
“The victims were Alhaji Moshood Owoyale, his brother, Alhaji Abdulkazeem Owoyale, and the wife to Alhaji Moshood.
“The Police alongside the vigilante/hunter groups has swung into action; combing the forest to rescue the victims unhurt and apprehend the criminals behind this act.
“Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses.”