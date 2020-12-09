Bashir Mohammed, member representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba House of Assembly, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday from his residence in Jalingo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Jalingo.

He said that Bashir (APC) from Sardauna Local Government was picked up after sporadic gun shots were heard around his house located next to the Comprehensive Secondary School, Jalingo.

Misal said the police and other sister security agencies were making frantic efforts to rescue the legislator, who is also the Minority Leader of the house and Chairman, Assembly Committee on Information.

He said the abductors had yet to make any contact with the family.

NAN recalls that Bashir is the second member of the Taraba House of Assembly that was kidnapped in recent years.

Hosea Ibi, member representing Takum I Constituency from Takum Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped and killed in December 2017.