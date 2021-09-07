Gunmen abduct retired NBC Director, daughter, others in Katsina

Gunmen have abducted a retired NBC director, Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila.

They were kidnapped Monday night when the gunmen raided Bakori Housing Units.

It was learnt that three other residents were abducted by the bandits who wielded AK 47 rifles.

Others abducted were identified as Alhaji Bello Aminu Bakori, Shamsuddeen Aminu and one Habibu Rabe.

Police authorities are yet to respond to enquiries by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…