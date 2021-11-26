Gunmen abduct Principal, Vice Principal, three teachers in Ondo

Suspected kidnappers have again abducted a Principal, Joshua Adeyemi; his Vice Principal, lfedayo Yesufu; and three other teachers along Auga-Ise Road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo Atate.

Adeyemi is the Principal of Auga Community Grammar School, while lfedayo is the Vice Principal of the same school.

The three abducted teachers also of same school were Oloyede Bukola, Adagunodo Funmilayo and Blessing Okeke.

Eyewitness account said that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon while they were travelling in a Blue Toyota Corolla car belonging to the school Principal along the Auga-Ise Road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the unsuspecting victims were ambushed and whisked away into the thick forest by the abductors.

One of the victims, Okeke, was released after the captors discovered that she was pregnant.

Narrating the incident, Okeke said they were waylaid while traveling in the Principal’s vehicle from the school back home.

She added that they trekked for hours inside the thick forest before she was released after their abductors discovered she was pregnant.

The Divisional Police Officer for Ikare Division, Oladutoye Akinwan, said detectives have been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to secure the release of the victims.

Akinwan added that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling before their abduction had been recovered from the spot which it was abandoned by the kidnappers.

Residents of Akoko have called on the state government to beef up security in the Northern Senatorial District due to the increase in crime rate after the removal of military checkpoints across the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.