Gunmen abduct Obasanjo’s top workers in Ogun

Gunmen have kidnapped three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a village in Abeokuta on Wednesday, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the highly influential newspaper, the workers were abducted by the gunmen who fired at their vehicle.

A source told The PUNCH on Wednesday that the gunmen waylaid the three workers at the Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

The source said the workers abducted were the Financial Controller, Group Auditor and Group Store Manager of the firm.

The source told The PUNCH: “They were abducted around 4pm at Seseri village after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away.”

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said: “It happened today (Wednesday) around 6pm.

“There is Obasanjo Farm around the area in Kobape.”