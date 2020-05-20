Gunmen have abducted a Naval Officer, Lieutenant Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi, and two others along Owo-Ikare Road in Ondo State.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the development to Channels Television on Wednesday.

Ikoro said Amadi and the others were kidnapped on Sunday along Ose/Oba Akoko Road, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state as they travelled to Abuja, adding that the two other occupants of the vehicle had been rescued.

He said a rescue operation team of the Military, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had been deployed to the bushes around the vicinity to rescue the victim.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the area to be vigilant and inform the police if they notice any strange persons and movements in the area.