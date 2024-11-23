Gunmen abduct journalist’s relations, demand N50m ransom

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of three relations of a former Daily Trust Editor, Malam Ahmed Ajobe, demanding N50 million ransom for their release.

The victims included the immediate younger sister of the journalist, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir, the police confirmed on Friday.

They were reportedly kidnapped on Thursday on the deplorable Ankpa-Adoka-Markudi Road while returning from a market in the nearby community in Awo, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Friday.

According to Aya, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area has already deployed his men to ensure the rescue of the victims.

He further said that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Bethrand Onuoha, had also ordered the drafting of the police tactical team to the area to reinforce the team on ground.

Onuoha assured that everything possible would be done to ensure the safe release of the victims and also bring the criminals to justice

Although the journalist could not be reached for details on the incident, his family friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said their assailants were demanding N50 million ransom for the release of the victims.

He said Ajobe lost his mother, Malama Aishetu Tahir, on Sunday following a protracted illness.

He said that the kidnap took place when the victims went to the market to purchase items for the seventh day prayers of the journalist’s late mother.

The family friend said: “Yes, three of Ajobe’s family members were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 3pm on Thursday.

“The kidnappers reached out on Friday afternoon demanding for N50 million ransom.

“However, I can’t confirm what the family is offering in the negotiations because I had to leave the community for an emergency in Lokoja.

“What I can say is that no amount has yet been paid and the victims are still in captivity.”

Post Views: 6