Gunmen abduct journalist In Adamawa

A journalist, Usman Sahabi, has been abducted by gunmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.
Spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.
Sahabi, a staff of the Adamawa State Broadcasting Corporation and Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, was reportedly abducted at his Wuro Chekke home at about 1am on Friday by five gunmen who forced their way into his room.
Also Read:
- PeacePro calls on FG to prosecute all those involved in $11b P&ID fraud conspiracy
- Four NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers
- MAPOLY Workers’ Strike: Muslim Alumni express worries, call for solutions
- Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Chelsea, other games to air on GOtv
- Students’ Loan: Poor, indigent students at disadvantage — ASUU
Nguroje said the police have deployed all operational assets to ensure the rescue of Sahabi.