Gunmen abduct journalist In Adamawa

A journalist, Usman Sahabi, has been abducted by gunmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.

Sahabi, a staff of the Adamawa State Broadcasting Corporation and Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, was reportedly abducted at his Wuro Chekke home at about 1am on Friday by five gunmen who forced their way into his room.

Nguroje said the police have deployed all operational assets to ensure the rescue of Sahabi.