Close Menu
Trending
Banner
Crime

Gunmen abduct House of Assembly lawmaker

Ganiyu MubarakBy No Comments

Gunmen have abducted the representative of Pankshin South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Laven Jacob.

The kidnapping of the lawmaker on Monday was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state police command to newsmen.

The statement, endorsed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said: “The Command received a report on 22/09/2025, that one Danti Laven Jacob was intercepted by unknown hoodlums while driving into his house at about 08:00 pm and abducted to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rantya Division and the Officer in Charge, Anti-Kidnapping Unit Jos mobilized to the scene and are currently combing the bushes to rescue the victim. 

Also Read:

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, has directed the Area Commander Bukuru to deploy all DPOs and Tactical/Patrol Teams within the metropolis to join in the ongoing operation, and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']
Share.

Related Posts