Gunmen abduct farm owner, nine labourers in Ondo State

Gunmen have abducted a farmer and nine labourers he engaged to work on his farm in Ayede Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed this development on Tuesday.

The farmer, who has been identified as Femi Alawiye, and the workers he engaged were reported kidnapped on Saturday evening.

The kidnappers have since demanded N10 million ransom.

Odunlami said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

She added: “Our men are already in the bush in search the victims and we are sure they would be rescued.”