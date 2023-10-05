Gunmen abduct embattled UNICAL law professor

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the embattled Dean of Law Faculty, University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, the Punch reports.

Ndifon, who had been suspended over allegations bordering on sexual harassment among others, was abducted by gunmen at his Akpabuyo residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The professor’s son, David Ndifon, confirmed his abduction to our correspondent.

He said the gunmen invaded their residence, fired gunshots sporadically and also pointed gun at members of the family.

“It is true. He was taken away by gunmen. The incident happened between the hours of 11 p.m. on Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday.

“We have been trying our best and making necessary calls to ensure his safe return,” David said.

Ndifon had earlier raised the alarm that he was trailed to church premises by some masked men who also attempted to abduct him.