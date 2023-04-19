Gunmen abduct driver attached to Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s office

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly abducted Daniel Ogoshi, a driver attached to the Office of Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

Daily Trust learnt that the unfortunate incident happened at Ombi 2, College of Agriculture along Kwandere road, Lafia East Development Area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the victim was abducted from the residence of one of his friends at about 9:30 pm on Tuesday night, with the abductors leaving his phone and car behind.

A family friend, who didn’t want his name to be mentioned, confirmed the incident to our correspondent, noting that he received a call around 9pm that Ogoshi had been abducted by gunmen.

According to the family friend, upon receiving the information, he immediately alerted the police and they rushed to the scene, but the kidnappers had already fled with the victim.

When contacted on the phone, the media officer to the deputy governor, Christopher Ehima, confirmed the incident to our correspondent, adding that he was informed about the situation by some people.

He said the victim was one of the drivers attached to the Deputy Governor Office and not the direct driver to the deputy governor.

He explained that he did not know what actually transpired that led to the abduction of the victim.

He said, “I am shocked over the incident and assured that the state government would do everything humanly possible to secure the release of the kidnapped driver unhurt.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa state command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the police were on top of the matter to ensure that the victim is released unhurt.

He appealed to the residents of the state to help the command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.

Our correspondent reports that recently gunmen abducted a former deputy governor of the state, Professor Onje-Gye Wado, who was released after payment of N4 million ransom.