The Police Command in Adamawa State has confirmed the abduction of Ahijo Mujeli, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mubi North, by gunmen.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, said the DPO was abducted on Tuesday night along Mubi-Maraba Road.

Yahaya said: “He was driving in his personal car around 6:30pm along Mubi-Maraba Road near the toll gate when he was abducted.

“There was sound of shooting around the area.”When our men arrived, they met an empty car identified as his.”

Yahaya said already the anti-kidnapping unit and Intelligence Response Team of Inspector General of Police had swung into action, trailing the suspected kidnappers.

“We are hoping of positive result and I want to use this opportunity to advise members of the public with relevant security information on criminals to avail the command same for necessary action,” Yahaya said.