Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Taraba

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Taraba State, Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein, on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a priest of St. Ann’s Parish in Sarkin Kudu, Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This was contained in a statement by the Communication Director of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. John Jerome.

In the statement in Jalingo, Jerome said the priest, Very Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, was abducted by four armed men who invaded his rectory at about 2am on Sunday.

Nzukwein called on the public and all people of goodwill to pray for the safety and quick release of the priest by the abductors who are yet to make contact.

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction from the police to the incident were unsuccessful as the spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, a Superintendent of Police, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.