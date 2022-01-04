Gunmen abduct bride-to-be on wedding day from Pastor’s house

A bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, has been kidnapped some hours to her wedding in Plateau State from the house of her pastor.

The incident, according to available information, occurred in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

The bride-to-be and the groom, Zaphaniah Kosom, had sent out invitation cards for their wedding billed for Monday in Ngyong community.

However, Paul, who had gone to see her pastor, was abducted in his house.

A source told newsmen that both the church and the family were eagerly waiting for a call from the kidnappers to know the next step.

Speaking with newsmen, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said the incident was yet to be reported.