Gunmen have abducted another foreigner in Igbemo Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Channels Television is reporting.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The latest abduction comes three months after a similar incident in Ekiti State.

In November last year, an expatriate handling a road construction project was abducted and released after two weeks.