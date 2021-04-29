A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

‎

He was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, on Thursday morning, when the incident occurred.‎

‎

A source at the university, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the news of the Professor’s abduction threw the school into a panic.

“I can confirm that Prof. Osadolor Odia was kidnapped today (on Thursday) on his way to his farm,” the source stated.

‎

According to the source, the suspected kidnappers have already made contact with the family of the professor and are demanding N18 million ransom.

‎

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba, said he received the news of the abduction of Odia as general information, adding that he had no details of how the incident occurred.

However, the spokesman for Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to ‎contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ekpoma.