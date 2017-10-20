Gunman shoots, kills pastor in Mission House

A masked gunman has shot and killed a cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor Oluwarotimi Akinroyeje, in the church’s Mission House in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The pastor was shot dead with a dane gun at about 1am on Tuesday while sleeping.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, has confirmed the incident.

Joseph said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

He, however, said the family members of Pastor Akinroyeje were not cooperating with the police.

He said none of them has honoured police invitation till now.

Joseph said: “The family of the deceased should cooperate with the police.

“The family has not been assisting us with our investigations.

“Their only concern is for us to release the corpse to them for burial.

“It is always good if the family can feed us with useful information.

“We’re not magicians.

“It’s from the information we get that we can have a lead and arrest the perpetrator.”