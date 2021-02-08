Ilkay Gundogan is the Etihad Player of the Month for January.

Gundogan took more than 70 per cent of the Cityzens vote, beating teammates John Stones and Joao Cancelo to the prize.

Arguably in the form of his life, Gundogan grabbed five goals during January where his performances were nothing short of exceptional.

He also added several assists during a month City won all nine fixtures.

And the Germany international has already started an early bid for the February award with another two goals in yesterday’s 4-1 win over Liverpool.

With nine Premier League goals this campaign, he is above Marcus Rashford and Sadio Mane in the top scorer list and has 11 in all competitions this campaign.

Ilkay has played 183 games for City to date, scoring 33 goals.