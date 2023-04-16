Gun, bullets found in bag abandoned as suspects flee on sighting policemen

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered a gun and six cartridges from fleeing suspects in Egbe area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, stated this in a tweet on Saturday.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Hundeyin tweeted: “On sighting a police patrol vehicle on the ever-busy Liasu Road in Egbe, the hoodlums dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels.

“On checking the bag, a locally-made firearm and six live cartridges were recovered.”