Gumi’s father once said Christians must not rule Nigeria – Femi Fani-Kayode 

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, saying that there might be severe consequences should bandits be declared terrorists by the Federal Government.

Fani-Kayode alleged that Sheikh Gumi’s father once said that a Christian must not rule Nigeria.

He stated that the Islamic cleric is worse than late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and late ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi.

He described Gumi as a venomous snake and a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Fani-Kayode wrote:

“Sheik Ahmad Gumi, the Rasputin of Arewa, whose father once said a Christian must not rule Nigeria & who himself said the FG must not declare the killer bandits as terrorists is worse than Abubakar Shekau & Al Barnawi.

“He is a venomous snake & a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”