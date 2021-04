Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and some Northern leaders were as at press time in a closed door meeting.

The Northern leaders were led to the meeting by a prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

The meeting was being held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Gumi has been holding series of meetings with various stakeholders, including bandits, as part of efforts to solve the country’s security challenge.