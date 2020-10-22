The Nigeria Football Federation has condoled with the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, who lost his wife on Tuesday.

Hajia Ladi Habu Gumel died in a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday at the age of 61.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, led a delegation from the secretariat to the residence of Gumel on Thursday afternoon, where he offered prayers for the soul of the departed.

In its letter of condolence to Gumel, the NFF wrote: “At the age of 61, Hajia Ladi Gumel still had so much life and so much promise in her, and ourselves at the NFF and the Nigeria Football family as a whole mourn with you on her unfortunate departure at this time.

“The loss of a dear and loving spouse is always heartbreaking, and we can only implore you to rather think more of those wonderful things she did on earth that would never be forgotten, and which would serve as worthy legacies of a fruitful and fulfilled life in which you can take some solace.”

With Sanusi on the condolence visit were NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire; SA to the General Secretary, Mohammed Ameenu; SA to the NFF President on Media, Calistus Ebare; NFF Head of Inter-Clubs, Danlami Alanana; and Ayo Olu-Ibidapo of the NFF Communications Department.