The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel, has assured of the body’s readiness for the Olympics this year.

Gumel, in his new year message to his immediate constituency and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded thus far.

He, however charged the athletes and officials that have qualified and those seeking qualifications to see this as a call to serve their fatherland.

The International Olympic Committee member also expressed delight over the listening ears of the Grand Patron and President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Gumel also appreciated the support and collaborative effort of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who he said is keen to take sports to its desired height.

He said: “Also, we commend him (the Minister) on his adopt-an-athlete initiative where training funds were provided for both home and foreign-based athletes to add to what the International Olympic Committee and Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa gave out initially.

“The renovation of the National Stadium in Abuja and Lagos will be a boost for our athletes when it’s ready for use.”

Gumel revealed that the NOC will do everything to ensure that Nigerian athletes excel this year, especially at the Tokyo Olympics, as they await vaccines for all athletes and officials to be able to withstand the ravaging pandemic.

He commended the National Federation Presidents for their support, hands of fellowship and zeal to take sports to the next level, a feat where legacies will be a toast to behold, he said.