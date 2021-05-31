Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has described the death of former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak as a personal loss, saying the deceased was an invaluable friend and a brother.

The governor said this in a radio and television broadcast on Monday in Owerri.

“I was shocked to my marrows when the sad news of his callous murder was broken to me. I was getting ready to go to Church when the sad news came and I could not attend the service again.

“It was simply one of the most devastating news I have had in my life and I am yet to recover from the shock.

“It remains a puzzle to me why anyone would want to murder him in this gruesome and vicious manner,” he said.

Uzodimma said that Gulak was in the state for a national assignment.

“Alhaji Ahmed Gulak came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him.

“Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.

“According to police reports, he was shot in cold blood and the assailants did not remove a pin from him.

“It is most benumbing that people chose to waste such an innocent blood in such a dastardly and cowardly manner,” he said.

The governor said that the security agencies would do everything possible to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors, adding that they would not escape their deserved punishment.

“This is not in our character as Igbo people, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act.

“I urge everybody to exercise restraint and allow the police to continue with their investigations, which I understand is already yielding positive results as some arrests have already been made,” he said.

Uzodimma commended the police for their prompt action in handling the case.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured the nation that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be apprehended and punished.

“On our part as a government, we are not sparing any effort in ensuring that the murderers of this patriot are quickly arrested and prosecuted for their evil deeds.

“Imo people are very hospitable. The events of the last few weeks do not represent who we truly are.

“I believe that the ongoing police investigations will uncover the whole truth; it is common knowledge that those who are innocent need not be afraid. But the guilty will never go scot-free, certainly not in this instant case.

“Let me also through this medium commiserate with relations and families of victims of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry and stray bullets in Imo state and to inform you that government has been reaching out and will continue to reach out to all other victims,” he said.

The governor condoled with the immediate family of Gulak, the government and people of Adamawa and the families of those who lost their lives in the current wave of crimes in the state.

Uzodimma also denied a social media story alleging that his convoy was attacked.

Gulak, an APC chieftain, was short dead on Sunday on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport to catch a flight.