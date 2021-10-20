Gujba Emirate suspends District Head for alleged misconduct

Gujba Emirate Council in Yobe State has suspended the District Head of Gabai, Ali Maina, indefinitely for alleged misconduct.

This was contained in a suspension letter signed by the Council’s Secretary, Mohammed Yusuf, in Gujba on Tuesday.

The letter to Maina said: “I am directed by the Gujba Emirate Council to write and inform you that by this letter, your services with the council as the District Head of Gabai has been suspended indefinitely.

“Your suspension is as a result of your negative statements, gross misconduct, disobedience and disrespect to constituted authority.”

The letter said the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Gulani Local Government Council had been formally informed of the suspension.