Guinness World Records: Chef Dammy set to embark on 150 hours cook-a-thon

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has disclosed plans to go on another 150-hour marathon cooking marathon to replace Hilda Baci as the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



Chef Dammy, who recently concluded a 120-hour marathon cooking on Wednesday morning, made this known in a statement shared on her Twitter handle on Saturday.



She stated that the completed 120-hour marathon cook was not registered with Guinness World Records and that she intends to embark on another 150-hour cook-a-thon that will be registered with Guinness World Records.



The statement partly read, “I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just-concluded cooking, but my team and I have decided to embark on this new challenge next month.



“After the support that I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in society, I, Adeparusi Damilola popularly known as Chef Dammy and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month.



“This time, it will be held for 150 hours, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back!”



GWR on Tuesday confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual at 93 hours and 11 minutes, surpassing the previous record holder, Lata Tandon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes.