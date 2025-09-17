Guinness World Record: Tinubu’s wife congratulates Hilda Baci

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated Nigerian Celebrity Chef, Hilda Baci, for setting another Guinness World Record for cooking the largest serving of Nigerian-style Jollof Rice.

Tinubu in her congratulatory message acknowledged that Baci’s achievement was rare and had brought her to international limelight.

She further prayed in the statement on Tuesday for greater accomplishments for Baci and other Nigerian youth who dared to dream.

According to the First Lady: “Your passion, resilience and creativity in showcasing your craft as a Celebrity Chef of one of Nigeria’s most loved dishes on the global stage is inspiring.

“Your art of culinary techniques has not only brought pride to our dear nation, but has gained national and global recognition.

“Through this feat, you have shown what young Nigerian women can accomplish with hard work, determination and power of innovation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baci has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing 8,780kg (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The record, which was achieved in partnership with Gino on Friday in Victoria Island, Lagos, has been officially confirmed

The celebrity chef had in May 2023 held the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (cookathon) with 93 hours 11 minutes.

