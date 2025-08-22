Guinness boss, Girish Sharma leads other Speakers at Marketing Edge Summit

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr Girish Sharma, has been named as keynote speaker for the 2025 National Marketing Stakeholders’ Summit and Edge Awards.

The Guinness boss will be joined by a strong line of industry intellectuals and idea powerhouses in unravelling this year’s theme of National Marketing Stakeholders.

The 13th edition of the summit will be held virtually on September 25 under the theme ‘AI Integration: Leveraging New Technologies to Achieve Business Objectives.’

The awards will follow on September 26 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme ‘Excellence Beyond Borders’.

Mr Sharma, who took over leadership of Guinness Nigeria in October 2024, will deliver a keynote address on how artificial intelligence can drive business growth and operational efficiency.

He will be joined by other industry figures, including Strategy Consultant at Stragmar, London, Mr Baba Awopetu; Chief Executive of the Society for Corporate Governance in Nigeria, Dr Tola Bamigbaye Elatuyi; Chief Executive Officer of Loeries, Mr Preetesh Sewraj; and Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Nigeria Ltd, Mr Osato-Evbuomwan.

The session will be moderated by the Founder and Provost of 02 Academy Nigeria, Mr Ozone Mbanefo.

A second session, themed ‘New Creator Value: A Re-assessment of Traditional Creative Industry’, will feature Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Obi Asika, as keynote speaker.

Other panellists include Country Manager, Paramount Africa, Dr Akintunde-Johnson Bada; Founder of Zuri 24 Media, Mr Femi Odugbemi; Founder of IBST Ltd, Mr Remi Ogunpitan; Group Business Development Director at Trace West Africa, Mr Samuel Onyemelukwe; and Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool 360, Mr Dare Art Alade.

The session will be moderated by the Chief Executive Officer of Black At, United States, Mr Peter Osarimen Ukhurebor.

Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge Publications, Mr John Ajayi, said the summit and awards have become landmark annual events, attracting participants from marketing communications, FMCG, manufacturing, real estate, academia, and government.

“We are thrilled to have Mr Girish Sharma, with over 20 years of progressive leadership experience across the FMCG landscape, as our keynote speaker.

“We are confident that he will share his expertise and inspire our audience,” Mr Ajayi said in a statement.

Organisers expect more than 10,000 virtual attendees globally for the summit, which will explore how businesses can leverage AI and technology-driven innovations to build resilience and sustain growth.

