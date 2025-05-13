Guinness Book: Nigeria’s Joshua set to break world record in barbing

Aiyenuro Joshua of the T-Jos Signature Nigeria, has declared his intention to set a world record in the Guinness Book for the longest haircut in the world.

The barbing marathon has been scheduled to hold from June 10 to June 17 at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Joshua, who is an official barber of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by the leadership of the African Civil Society Forum (AFRICSOF) in collaboration with T-Jos Signature.

President of AFRICSOF, Amb. Blessing Akinlosotu, said that achieving such feat would go beyond personal glory as it would bring honour to the country.

“As in all forms of sports globally, the benefits of achieving a world record extend far beyond financial gains and fame for the individual holder; it is now a thing of national glory for countries; giving the country of the record holder more visibility, audibility, acceptability and authority.

“It is in this light and against this essential background, that AFRICSOF sees need to intentionally and purposely make a strategic departure from the conventional programming and activities of regular civil society, to a partnership venture.

“A venture to promote and manage a young and talented African with lofty aspirations of setting a World Record in the Guinness Book at a Barbing Marathon for the Longest Haircut in the World.’’

He said that the record would not only push young Joshua to global limelight and empowerment, but would drastically reposition him as a viable human tool to generate consciousness for skills revolution in the continent, especially in Nigeria.

According to him, Africa is highly endowed and renowned for young population, strength, resilience and high survival instinct.

He regretted that out of the 60,000 Guinness Book records holders as at year 2022, Africa and Africans could only boast of very insignificant number of listings, with Nigeria having less than 50.

“This has become an open challenge to us in AFRICSOF, explaining the passion, energy, and resources we intend to invest and mobilise for this project.

“AFRICSOF and T-Jos have already started looking and working beyond the phase one of record setting, to the phase two of pet projects designs and implementation that would break skill acquisition records in Africa.

“Campaigns are targeted at pragmatically challenging the status quo of low self-esteem and poor self-actualisation among the African youth, equaling confronting some strong social vices such as drug abuse, illegal migration and internet crime.

“We call on both the public and organised private sectors, with all well-meaning Nigerians and Africans to join forces with AFRICSOF towards achievement of this dream for this determined young man in particular, the country and our beloved continent in general.’’

He called on the media to promote the event vigorously and sacrificially.

Akintoku also urged religious establishments to equally view the project as perfectly aligning with divine mandate of Human Character Building and National Transformation.

“It has already started receiving endorsements from celebrities, superstars and relevant establishments.

“We request for more, if not all, hands to be on deck for this; this dream must not die; this agenda must not fail.

“We owe it as a duty to the young people of Africa to use this as a deliberate Special Project Vehicle (SPV) to birth a skill-set and talent re-awakening across Africa; to globally reposition our youth with a never-say-die spirit to conquer the world, break existing records and set new ones across all and every aspect of human endevours,’’ he said.

On his part, Joshua said his dream would be beneficial to youths nationwide as he had plans to impact barbing skills on young people in each state of the country.

