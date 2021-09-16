Guinea crisis: Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at ECOWAS meeting in Accra

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday represent Nigeria at the Second Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Osinbajo had on September 8 participated at a virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali.

The Authority had decided that Guinea be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings.

ECOWAS leaders had also called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Conde and other arrested persons, demanded the immediate return of Guinea to constitutional order.

They also decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.

The meeting on Thursday will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

The vice president will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

He is expected back in Abuja later in the day.