Guinea coup d’etat violates ECOWAS protocol on democracy -FG

The Federal Government has condemned the coup d’etat that happened on Sunday in the Republic of Guinea, saying it violates ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Army putschists in Guinea had on Sunday staged a coup and arrested President Conakry Alpha Conde.

A video sighted by AFP showed some soldiers saying the army has decided to change the country’s constitution.

This was strongly condemned by the Federal Government in a statement titled, ‘Nigerian Government Condemns Could D’Etat In Guinea,’ signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa.

The statement read, “The Nigerian government is saddened by the apparent coup d’etat that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect lives and property.”