Guinea Bissau close in on AFCON place after win over São Tomé

Guinea Bissau are on the verge of sealing a place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after edging out Sao Tome and Principe 1-0 on Wednesday.

The victory in Bissau saw the Djurtus move to the top of Group A with 10 points, one ahead of second-placed Nigeria who play Sierra Leone in the group’s other match.

Victory for the Super Eagles against the Leone Stars on Sunday will secure passage for Nigeria and Guinea Bissau to the tournament to be played in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

Substitute Zinho Gano scored the solitary goal for Guinea Bissau in a cagy match, but it was enough to hand them a ticket to next year’s extravaganza in Cote d’Ivoire.

The first half didn’t have many clear cut chances, with Mama Balde having several opportunities, but he could’t find a shot on target.

He had an effort from close range but couldn’t catch a clean shot while his best opportunity was with an overhead kick from inside the area, but it couldn’t land on target.

In the second half, the Djurtus stepped up their efforts and it paid off in the 55th minute.

This was when Gano, who had just come on as a substitute pounced onto the ball from close range after the Sao Tome keeper spilled a shot from Eucidalcio Gomes.

With the goal, Guinea Bissau were more comfortable and they commanded most of the possession, but couldn’t add a second goal.

Gomes had some chances, but none were strong enough to change the score line.

The Guinea Bissau side will play Sierra Leone in their final group match.